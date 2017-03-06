Concerns over oilsands river contamination overstated, scientist says
A University of Alberta soil and water scientist found the levels of heavy metals associated with bitumen, such as vanadium, nickel, molybdenum and rhenium in the Athabasca River, are higher but still miniscule. New research from the University of Alberta suggests concerns about contaminants in the Athabasca River from the oilsands may be overstated.
