Colorado-based Westmoreland Coal char...

Colorado-based Westmoreland Coal charged in Alberta after bulldozer partially buried

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The Alberta Energy Regulator has laid three charges against Colorado-based Westmoreland Coal Company and subsidiary Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC after a bulldozer was partially buried two years ago. AER spokesman Ryan Bartlett says about 3,300 cubic metres of material slid from a high wall at the Coal Valley Mine south of Edson, Alta., partly covering the bulldozer, on March 21, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 20 I am the dumb far... 4
News Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13) Mar 19 Dan b 4
News 'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga... Mar 19 Orville Wright Es... 1
News Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o... Mar 19 Raquel Notley - NDP 1
News Alberta's PC leadership candidates make last-mi... Mar 18 Kevins BuddyBurgers 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Wildrose 'not our enemies' Kenney says in PC le... Mar 18 Alison Redfern - ... 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC