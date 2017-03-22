Colorado-based Westmoreland Coal charged in Alberta after bulldozer partially buried

The Alberta Energy Regulator has laid three charges against Colorado-based Westmoreland Coal Company and subsidiary Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC after a bulldozer was partially buried two years ago. AER spokesman Ryan Bartlett says about 3,300 cubic metres of material slid from a high wall at the Coal Valley Mine south of Edson, Alta., partly covering the bulldozer, on March 21, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.