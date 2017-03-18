City thwarts opportunity to save hist...

City thwarts opportunity to save historic house

Further to the article on rezoning denied for the Hebert Residence at 11 Mill Drive I should like to provide additional information as I was the planning consultant retained to seek the rezoning approvals. The Hebert Residence is one of only two residences from the pre-1945 era that is recognized by the City's Heritage Inventory.

