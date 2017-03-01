'Chuck & Danny's Road Trip' an ode to Canadian ingredients, landscape
There's no "TV magic" when it comes to the constraints of cooking outdoors over an open flame and prepping a feast for a large crowd - all before the sun sets. In fact, it can be downright stressful, say chefs Chuck Hughes and Danny Smiles, co-stars of "Chuck and Danny's Road Trip," which premieres Friday on Food Network Canada.
