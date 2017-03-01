'Chuck & Danny's Road Trip' an ode to Canadian ingredients, landscape
The constraints of cooking outdoors over an open flame while prepping a feast for a couple dozen guests can be downright stressful, say chefs Chuck Hughes and Danny Smiles, co-stars of "Chuck and Danny's Road Trip," which premieres Friday at 9 p.m. on Food Network Canada. Hughes and Smiles are seen in front of their recreational vehicle in this undated handout photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|19 hr
|Sam
|2
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Wed
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|Bees, please
|Feb 25
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta's economy sees modest recovery
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 20
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Feb 19
|Stop Statism
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC