'Chuck & Danny's Road Trip' an ode to...

'Chuck & Danny's Road Trip' an ode to Canadian ingredients, landscape

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The constraints of cooking outdoors over an open flame while prepping a feast for a couple dozen guests can be downright stressful, say chefs Chuck Hughes and Danny Smiles, co-stars of "Chuck and Danny's Road Trip," which premieres Friday at 9 p.m. on Food Network Canada. Hughes and Smiles are seen in front of their recreational vehicle in this undated handout photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... 19 hr Sam 2
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Wed Squeaky Wheel Oil 1
News Bees, please Feb 25 Glen 1
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta's economy sees modest recovery Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 20 Mikes 2 Pence 5
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Feb 19 Stop Statism 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC