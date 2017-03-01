'Chuck & Danny's Road Trip' an ode to Canadian ingredients, landscape

The constraints of cooking outdoors over an open flame while prepping a feast for a couple dozen guests can be downright stressful, say chefs Chuck Hughes and Danny Smiles, co-stars of "Chuck and Danny's Road Trip," which premieres Friday at 9 p.m. on Food Network Canada. Hughes and Smiles are seen in front of their recreational vehicle in this undated handout photo.

