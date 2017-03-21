Charges stayed in more than decade-old sexual assault case
A former Lethbridge man who was accused of sexually assaulting three young girls more than a decade ago is no longer facing charges. Michael Charles Chute had been scheduled for trial beginning Monday in Lethbridge Court of Queen's Bench, but the matter was brought forward last month and the charges stayed by the Crown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|11 hr
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Dan b
|4
|'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga...
|Sun
|Orville Wright Es...
|1
|Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o...
|Sun
|Raquel Notley - NDP
|1
|Alberta's PC leadership candidates make last-mi...
|Mar 18
|Kevins BuddyBurgers
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Wildrose 'not our enemies' Kenney says in PC le...
|Mar 18
|Alison Redfern - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC