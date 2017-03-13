Centre-right parties set to merge in ...

Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's oil-rich Alberta

17 hrs ago

A candidate with plans to merge Alberta's splintered right-leaning factions has won the leadership of the province's Progressive Conservatives , the party said on Saturday, heralding a political shift in Canada's oil heartland. FILE PICTURE: Wildrose party leader Brian Jean speaks to supporters after being declared leader of the opposition in the Alberta election in Fort McMurray, Alberta May 5, 2015.

Alberta

