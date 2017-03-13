Canadian ranchers, farmers get seriou...

Canadian ranchers, farmers get serious about security

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: CBC News

Bruce Stigings says he installed security cameras that he can check at any time on his smart phone to help monitor his Alberta farm after noticing more crime in his area. It took a stolen truck, a police chase and a smashed gate to get Bruce Stigings to start thinking about security on his southern Alberta farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alberta's PC leadership candidates make last-mi... 15 hr Kevins BuddyBurgers 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph 17 hr Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Wildrose 'not our enemies' Kenney says in PC le... 18 hr Alison Redfern - ... 1
News Russell Smith: First Nation artist Alex Janvier... Mar 15 Clint 1
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Mar 14 MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Alberta Mar 14 Jason 1
News Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06) Mar 11 Blues McGoos 3
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,659,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC