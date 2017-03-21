Canada's Lexin oil firm in receivership after licenses suspended

A Canadian court has placed privately held Lexin Resources Ltd in receivership to sell off its assets, the Alberta Energy Regulator said in a statement on Tuesday, weeks after the agency suspended licenses on all of the oil and gas company's facilities. The receivership and suspension came after the AER said Lexin failed to comply with multiple orders, lacked enough staff to manage its more than 1,600 sites and owed more than C$70 million .

