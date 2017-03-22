Canada federal budget grants aid for Alberta 'orphan' oil wells

The oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta has obtained federal aid to help clean up the rising number of oil wells whose owners have gone bankrupt, the province's premier said after the release of the federal budget on Wednesday. The budget allocated C$30 million to Alberta to stimulate economic activity and employment in the resource sector, which Premier Rachel Notley said will be used to clean up the so-called "orphan" wells that are normally a provincial responsibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.