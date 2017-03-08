Calgary officers pepper sprayed durin...

Calgary officers pepper sprayed during arrest of suspects in stolen vehicle: police

18 hrs ago

Calgary police said two officers were pepper sprayed while attempting to arrest a man allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle on Wednesday morning. Police said the incident started when officers attempted to stop two people travelling in the vehicle on Penbrooke Drive S.E. at around 2 a.m. Investigators said the driver refused to stop.

Alberta

