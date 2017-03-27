Calgary man charged with sexual assault, child luring of Lethbridge teen ordered to stand trial
Laurence Bouwmeester, 62, was charged last August, after the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation into an inappropriate relationship, which they said "progressed to physical sexual offenses" over a two-year period. The victim's parents found explicit messages, photos and videos on the boy's computer, which led officers to the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|Dont matter
|49
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|14 hr
|Andrea
|2
|Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion
|Mar 23
|The truth
|1
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Mar 23
|AVAAKILA
|12
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 20
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Mar 19
|Dan b
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC