Calgary man charged with arson in Panorama Hills house fire
A man has been charged with arson after a house fire in Panorama Hills Tuesday caused a family of six to flee . Police believe the incident was motivated by a personal dispute between the residents and the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|Sat
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat
|Sat
|PANDEMIC
|2
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 2
|Sam
|2
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Mar 1
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|Bees, please
|Feb 25
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC