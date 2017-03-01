Calgary man charged following 2-month investigation into stolen trucks
The Calgary Police Service says 47-year-old Robert Poirier was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 15 after police executed two search warrants in the Calgary area. A property in the 5000 block of Henwood Street S.W. in Calgary and another on Frontier Crescent in Rocky View County, just east of Calgary were searched during the investigation.
