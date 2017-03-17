Calgary man appealing triple murder conviction in slaying of five-year-old boy and grandparents
The trio was violently attacked in the Liknes home in southwest Calgary then taken to the Garland farm where they were tortured, killed, dismembered and their bodies destroyed. DNA of each of the victims was found at the Airdrie property.
