Boyle Street redevelopment moves forward with $250K grant from Alberta government
In December 2015, the organization announced a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan in downtown Edmonton . It wants to build a mixed use development on 101 Street and 105 Avenue that would house the city's homeless and working poor.
