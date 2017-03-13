Body of SAR Tech killed in training e...

Body of SAR Tech killed in training exercise returned to Winnipeg

Read more: Brandon Sun

The body of a Royal Canadian Air Force search and rescue technician who died during a training exercise near Yorkton, Sask., last week has been returned to Winnipeg. An investigation has been launched into his death but military officials have said they suspect there was a malfunction in his parachute.

Alberta

