Body of SAR Tech killed in training exercise returned to Winnipeg
The body of a Royal Canadian Air Force search and rescue technician who died during a training exercise near Yorkton, Sask., last week has been returned to Winnipeg. An investigation has been launched into his death but military officials have said they suspect there was a malfunction in his parachute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Alberta
|11 hr
|Jason
|1
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|Mar 11
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat
|Mar 11
|PANDEMIC
|2
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 2
|Sam
|2
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Mar 1
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC