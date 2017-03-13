Bean bag toss brings Alberta students...

Bean bag toss brings Alberta students with different abilities together

Students at four southern Alberta schools, with and without intellectual disabilities, came together in the spirit of competition and inclusiveness but more importantly, to make connections. A student at Bert Church High School in Airdrie, Alta., participates in the Unified Sports program on Thursday.

Alberta

