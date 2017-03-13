ATM thefts prompt police to issue warning to hotels and businesses

A number of cash machines have been stolen from businesses and hotels in Edmonton this month and police are warning owners to take extra precautions. Scott Pattison, spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service, said March 7, 11 and 15 of this year, there were ATMs stolen from hotels in the city and there have been a number of other ATM thefts in surrounding areas.

