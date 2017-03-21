Arson suspected in 3 recent Piikani First Nation fires
The most recent blaze, set March 7, destroyed a residence on 15th Avenue in the Piikani townsite, about 80 kilometres west of Lethbridge, Alta. On Jan. 31, an abandoned residence was also burned, then, on Feb. 12, an abandoned gas station was set ablaze.
