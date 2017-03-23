Armed Santa punished for jewelry heis...

Armed Santa punished for jewelry heist in Stettler

Impersonating Santa Claus during an armed jewelry heist has earned an Alberta man a three-year prison sentence, and a lifetime firearms prohibition. The Mounties said the not so jolly old elf has pled guilty to holding up Ware's Jewelers in Stettler.

Alberta

