Armed Santa punished for jewelry heist in Stettler
Impersonating Santa Claus during an armed jewelry heist has earned an Alberta man a three-year prison sentence, and a lifetime firearms prohibition. The Mounties said the not so jolly old elf has pled guilty to holding up Ware's Jewelers in Stettler.
