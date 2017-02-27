Alberta's news coverage shrinks

Alberta's news coverage shrinks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Alberta Venture

Even in light of the last two tough economic years, Alberta is easily the fastest-growing province in the country. In early February, Statistics Canada came out with the first tranche of data from the 2016 census, and it shows that this province's population grew by 11.6 per cent between 2011 and 2016 and that it's now home to 4.1 million people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alberta Venture.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mon Justin in town 2day 1
News Bees, please Feb 25 Glen 1
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta's economy sees modest recovery Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 20 Mikes 2 Pence 5
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Feb 19 Stop Statism 2
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... Feb 18 Chug Norris - Sup... 32
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,224,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC