Alberta's news coverage shrinks

Even in light of the last two tough economic years, Alberta is easily the fastest-growing province in the country. In early February, Statistics Canada came out with the first tranche of data from the 2016 census, and it shows that this province's population grew by 11.6 per cent between 2011 and 2016 and that it's now home to 4.1 million people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alberta Venture.