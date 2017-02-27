Alberta's news coverage shrinks
Even in light of the last two tough economic years, Alberta is easily the fastest-growing province in the country. In early February, Statistics Canada came out with the first tranche of data from the 2016 census, and it shows that this province's population grew by 11.6 per cent between 2011 and 2016 and that it's now home to 4.1 million people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alberta Venture.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mon
|Justin in town 2day
|1
|Bees, please
|Feb 25
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta's economy sees modest recovery
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 20
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Feb 19
|Stop Statism
|2
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 18
|Chug Norris - Sup...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC