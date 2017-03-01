Alberta's country life inspires singer
Lethbridge singer/songwriter John Wort Hannam will perform at the Red Deer Lake United Church for the On the Edge Concert Series March 10 at 7:30 p.m. John Wort Hannam grew accustomed to the exciting, busy life in Calgary. He moved to the city with his family from the United Kingdom at age nine, so when he transferred from Mount Royal College to the University of Lethbridge in the 1990s to continue his degree in education and native studies he had no intention of staying.
Read more at Western Wheel.
