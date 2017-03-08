Alberta woman reunited with lost dog ...

Alberta woman reunited with lost dog 4 years later: 'My heart stopped beating'

A St. Albert family received the surprise of a lifetime this week. Four years after their dog Grif was stolen, they're back together.

