Alberta teens bring history of Vimy Ridge to life with artwork
Two teens from Edmonton and Calgary won trips to Vimy Ridge as part of an event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The SPIRIT of Vimy Awards , held at the Federal Building in Edmonton on Saturday, is an initiative of Alberta's Lt.-Gov. Lois E. Mitchell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion
|Mar 23
|The truth
|1
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Mar 23
|AVAAKILA
|12
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 20
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Mar 19
|Dan b
|4
|'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga...
|Mar 19
|Orville Wright Es...
|1
|Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o...
|Mar 19
|Raquel Notley - NDP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC