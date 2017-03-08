Alberta insurance broker charged in $...

Alberta insurance broker charged in $500K fraud scheme

An insurance broker has been charged for a $500,000 fraudulent scheme that dates back to 2008, Lethbridge police said Thursday. Police received a report of fraudulent activity at Schwartz Reliance Insurance Brokers in October 2016 after a staff member found discrepancies in accounts managed by one of the partners.

