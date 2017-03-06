Alberta halves time it takes to diagn...

Alberta halves time it takes to diagnose and treat stroke patients

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

Known as door-to-needle time, the average time it takes from a stroke patient's arrival at hospital to their diagnosis and treatment has been cut in half in the province, Alberta Health Services said Monday. The improvement means time is down from about 70 to 36 minutes, in what AHS said makes the province's stroke treatment centres "among the fastest in the world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... 9 hr Ryan 2
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 2 Sam 2
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Mar 1 Squeaky Wheel Oil 1
News Bees, please Feb 25 Glen 1
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta's economy sees modest recovery Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 20 Mikes 2 Pence 5
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC