Alberta GSA organizers warn against outing LGBTQ students
Two Alberta gay-straight alliance organizers are warning of the dangers of outing LGBTQ students after Alberta Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney said parents should be notified if their children join GSAs. "You don't take the control of coming out away from the student ever," said Dylan Chevalier, 18, a Grade 12 student at Ross Sheppard High School.
