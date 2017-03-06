Alberta government says new Edmonton apartment building exemplifies its commitment to families
The Alberta government says investment in an Edmonton apartment building is an example of its commitment to focus on building and renewing infrastructure projects that put families first. Seniors and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson and Infrastructure Minister Brian Mason toured Parkdale II apartments which is under construction on 83 Street and 113 Avenue.
