Alberta government and marijuana growers await Ottawa's legalization plan
Marijuana will be legal in Canada next summer and the Alberta government is preparing to get to work on its own legislation on pricing and age restrictions. On July 1, 2018, Ottawa will legalize the use of marijuana for people 18 years and older, but the provinces will have the option of raising the age limit if they choose to.
