Alberta economy will grow modestly in 2017 - and energy sector won't fuel it, analysts say
Alberta's GDP is forcast to grow by 2.2 per cent in 2017, according to the latest report from ATB Financial. Alberta's economy will return to modest growth in 2017, but it won't be fuelled by the energy sector, according to ATB Financial's latest outlook.
