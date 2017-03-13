Alberta doctor's solo expedition in S...

Alberta doctor's solo expedition in Siberia aims to improve remote health care

Dr. William Hanlon is is walking about 10 hours a day in Siberia, pulling a sled loaded with everything he needs. An Alberta doctor is on a solo expedition in Siberia, visiting remote communities that may not have seen a physician in decades.

