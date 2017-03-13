Alberta Deputy Premier apologizes for...

Alberta Deputy Premier apologizes for 'sewer rats' comment

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Alberta Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman apologized Tuesday morning for a comment she made in response to a query from Wildrose MLA Jason Nixon during Monday's question period in the legislature. "The premier has told Albertans that they are our country's embarrassing cousins," said Nixon "She said that a hundred thousand families who are wrestling with unemployment and ballooning prices from the NDP's disaster of a carbon tax are simply 'Chicken Littles' who need to 'make better choices'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Smith: First Nation artist Alex Janvier... 5 hr Clint 1
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Tue MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Alberta Tue Jason 1
News Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06) Mar 11 Blues McGoos 3
News Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat Mar 11 PANDEMIC 2
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 2 Sam 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC