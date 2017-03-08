Alberta Court of Appeal to hear arguments in toddler meningitis death
Alberta's Appeal Court is to hear arguments today over the conviction and sentencing of a mother and father who neglected to seek proper medical treatment for their son who died of bacterial meningitis. David and Collet Stephan were found guilty by a jury last April of failing to provide the necessaries of life to their 19-month-old son Ezekiel in 2012.
