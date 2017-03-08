Alberta Court of Appeal to hear argum...

Alberta Court of Appeal to hear arguments in toddler meningitis death

16 hrs ago

Alberta's Appeal Court is to hear arguments today over the conviction and sentencing of a mother and father who neglected to seek proper medical treatment for their son who died of bacterial meningitis. David and Collet Stephan were found guilty by a jury last April of failing to provide the necessaries of life to their 19-month-old son Ezekiel in 2012.

