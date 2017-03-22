Alberta budget diving into the red

13 hrs ago Read more: Western Wheel

Alberta will be diving deeper into the red as the Province is on track to post a $10.3 billion deficit this year and adding billions to a rapidly growing debt. The NDP-led Province is forecasting a $10.3 billion deficit next year.

