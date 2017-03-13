Alberta Budget 2017: What's in it for Edmonton? New hospital, 4 schools
Alberta Budget 2017: What's in it for Edmonton? New hospital, 4 schools Finance Minister Joe Ceci tabled the 2017 Alberta Budget Thursday afternoon, which comes with a $10.3B deficit. The 2017 budget includes $500 million in funding for 24 new and modernized schools across the province, five in Calgary and four in Edmonton.
