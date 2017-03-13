Alberta Budget 2017: What's in it for Calgary and Lethbridge?
The 2017 budget includes $500 million in funding for 24 new and modernized schools across the province, five of which will be built in Calgary and four of which will be built in Edmonton. There are also funds for design work on a fifth new school in Edmonton.
