Alberta Budget 2017: $49.5M to fund affordable housing project in north Edmonton
Thursday's provincial budget announced 220 affordable housing units would be constructed in north Edmonton and on Friday the city released details about the project. The $49.5 million in provincial funding will be used for the Londonderry affordable housing renewal project in the Kilkenny neighbourhood.
