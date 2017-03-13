Alberta Budget 2017: $49.5M to fund a...

Alberta Budget 2017: $49.5M to fund affordable housing project in north Edmonton

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Thursday's provincial budget announced 220 affordable housing units would be constructed in north Edmonton and on Friday the city released details about the project. The $49.5 million in provincial funding will be used for the Londonderry affordable housing renewal project in the Kilkenny neighbourhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Smith: First Nation artist Alex Janvier... Mar 15 Clint 1
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Mar 14 MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Alberta Mar 14 Jason 1
News Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06) Mar 11 Blues McGoos 3
News Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat Mar 11 PANDEMIC 2
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 2 Sam 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,638,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC