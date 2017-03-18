Alberta Ballet returns with a quirky Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland Alberta Ballet March 24 and 25 Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium 11455 - 87 Ave. Tickets: $33 to $124 Call 780-428-6839 or 1-844-355-9494 or at albertaballet50.com Once again Alberta Ballet pirouettes into its third remake of in-house choreographer Edmund Stripe's whimsical Alice in Wonderland. Running March 24 and 25 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, this hallucinogenic fairy tale takes Alice on a magical journey as she tumbles down the rabbit hole into a world of enchanted dreams.
