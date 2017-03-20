Airport Trail expansion could lead to negotiations over interchange needs
There's a deal in place between the City of Calgary and the Calgary Airport Authority when it comes to an expanded Airport Trail, while Mayor Naheed Nenshi hopes there's some wiggle room to make some changes. The funding for Airport Trail in the province's budget, announced last week, and there might be infrastructure money in the federal budget this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|20 hr
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Dan b
|4
|'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga...
|Sun
|Orville Wright Es...
|1
|Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o...
|Sun
|Raquel Notley - NDP
|1
|Alberta's PC leadership candidates make last-mi...
|Mar 18
|Kevins BuddyBurgers
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Wildrose 'not our enemies' Kenney says in PC le...
|Mar 18
|Alison Redfern - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC