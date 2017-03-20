Airport Trail expansion could lead to...

Airport Trail expansion could lead to negotiations over interchange needs

13 hrs ago

There's a deal in place between the City of Calgary and the Calgary Airport Authority when it comes to an expanded Airport Trail, while Mayor Naheed Nenshi hopes there's some wiggle room to make some changes. The funding for Airport Trail in the province's budget, announced last week, and there might be infrastructure money in the federal budget this week.

Alberta

