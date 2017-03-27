Airdrie residents will get 24-hour access to urgent care as of April 3

After years of fighting, Airdrie residents will soon have access to health services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Alberta Health Services has confirmed urgent care at the Airdrie Community Health Centre will begin expanded operating hours on April 3. "We've listened to the community about their health-care needs and have come up with a solution that meets these needs," Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said in a news release Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.