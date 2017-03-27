Abortion pill available in less than ...

Abortion pill available in less than half of all Canadian provinces three months after rollout

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The abortion pill is available in less than half of all Canadian provinces and territories three months after it first went on sale in Canada. Medical experts and advocates had hoped Mifegymiso - the official name of the two-medication drug also know as mifepristone or RU-486 - would help close the gaping urban-rural divide in access to abortion care services in Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion Mar 23 The truth 1
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Mar 23 AVAAKILA 12
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 20 I am the dumb far... 4
News Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13) Mar 19 Dan b 4
News 'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga... Mar 19 Orville Wright Es... 1
News Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o... Mar 19 Raquel Notley - NDP 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,165 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC