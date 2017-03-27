Abortion pill available in less than half of all Canadian provinces three months after rollout
The abortion pill is available in less than half of all Canadian provinces and territories three months after it first went on sale in Canada. Medical experts and advocates had hoped Mifegymiso - the official name of the two-medication drug also know as mifepristone or RU-486 - would help close the gaping urban-rural divide in access to abortion care services in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion
|Mar 23
|The truth
|1
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Mar 23
|AVAAKILA
|12
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 20
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Mar 19
|Dan b
|4
|'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga...
|Mar 19
|Orville Wright Es...
|1
|Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o...
|Mar 19
|Raquel Notley - NDP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC