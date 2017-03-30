A robot job invasion: U.S. feds shrug it off, Canada feds fret, so whoa s right?
Minister of Finance Bill Morneau, centre, operates a robot with student Spencer Pelzer, right, while Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi looks on during their tour of the robotics lab at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 27, 2017. Should we be preparing for the coming invasion of job-stealing, career-crushing robots? It's a question that's moved from science-fiction novels to the tip of policy-makers' tongues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion
|Mar 23
|The truth
|1
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Mar 23
|AVAAKILA
|12
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 20
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Mar 19
|Dan b
|4
|'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga...
|Mar 19
|Orville Wright Es...
|1
|Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o...
|Mar 19
|Raquel Notley - NDP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC