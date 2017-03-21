$55K in drugs, 11 guns seized in southern Alberta raids
Alberta law officials have seized more than $55,000 worth of drugs and 11 firearms over the course of two investigations last week that searched homes in Lethbridge, Coaldale and Fort Macleod. A search of homes in North Lethbridge and Coaldale on March 15 netted $30,000 worth of drugs, six rifles and a handgun.
