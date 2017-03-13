$500K drug bust leads to trafficking charges against 3 in Lethbridge
A truck, $121K in cash and 29 pounds of marijuana were among items seized from the home. Lethbridge police have charged three people with drug trafficking offences after investigators say they seized drugs and cash worth about $475,000 from a home earlier this month.
