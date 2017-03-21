5 new schools, 1 modernization announ...

5 new schools, 1 modernization announced for Edmonton

Three new schools will be built in Edmonton, two will be replaced and one will be modernized, the province announced Tuesday morning. The three new schools include a public junior high in The Meadows in the city's southeast, a public elementary in the Pilot Sound neighbourhood of northeast Edmonton and a Catholic elementary in Ellerslie.

Alberta

