5 new schools, 1 modernization announced for Edmonton
Three new schools will be built in Edmonton, two will be replaced and one will be modernized, the province announced Tuesday morning. The three new schools include a public junior high in The Meadows in the city's southeast, a public elementary in the Pilot Sound neighbourhood of northeast Edmonton and a Catholic elementary in Ellerslie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mon
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Dan b
|4
|'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga...
|Mar 19
|Orville Wright Es...
|1
|Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o...
|Mar 19
|Raquel Notley - NDP
|1
|Alberta's PC leadership candidates make last-mi...
|Mar 18
|Kevins BuddyBurgers
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Wildrose 'not our enemies' Kenney says in PC le...
|Mar 18
|Alison Redfern - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC