4 things Calgarians will be watching in the 2017 Alberta budget
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, left, hopes to see funding for the city's Green Line LRT expansion when Finance Minister Joe Ceci unveils the 2017 provincial budget. Finance Minister Joe Ceci will deliver his 2017 budget on Thursday and there's little doubt it will contain another major deficit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Smith: First Nation artist Alex Janvier...
|22 hr
|Clint
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Tue
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Alberta
|Tue
|Jason
|1
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|Mar 11
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat
|Mar 11
|PANDEMIC
|2
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 2
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC