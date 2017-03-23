2 byelection signs set on fire in Cal...

2 byelection signs set on fire in Calgary-Midnapore riding

Calgary police are investigating after two byelection signs were set on fire in the federal riding of Calgary-Midnapore on Thursday. Police said the first fire was found on Parkland Boulevard and Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. at around 5:20 a.m. About 20 minutes later, a second sign was found on fire on Bow Bottom Trail and Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. Arson investigators are also looking into two dumpster fires along Bannister Road S.E. which were set on Thursday morning.

Alberta

