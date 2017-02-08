Woman charged with pimping on house a...

Woman charged with pimping on house arrest

A High River woman charged by Okotoks RCMP for alleged prostitution-related offenses involving minors has been arrested again, charged with assault in Calgary and is now on house arrest. Samantha Pedersen was charged in October with three counts of trafficking persons under 18, two counts of living on the avails of prostitution, five counts of procuring persons under 18 and four counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

