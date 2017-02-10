White-extremist terror rare? History ...

White-extremist terror rare? History agues otherwise

There are 2 comments on the Seattle Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled White-extremist terror rare? History agues otherwise. In it, Seattle Times reports that:

People gather in remembrance of the victims of the Jan. 29 shooting at a Quebec City mosque during a vigil in Edmonton, Alberta, on Jan. 30. Terrorism is defined as the unlawful use of violence to coerce or intimidate a government or a people in furtherance of some social or political cause. But for Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wisconsin, and others, that seems to apply only to swarthy individuals with difficult names.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Kelly Leech Fringe

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
DEPORT these TERRORISTS !

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#3 Yesterday
Very rare, still waiting for the first one, Islamic terrorist attacks on the other hand occur several times a day.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... 50 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 6
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... 1 hr serendipittydo 5
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 20 hr Snowbird stay home 4
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Feb 10 Cjb123 8
News RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C... Feb 8 Jones 1
News Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn... Feb 8 Jones 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC